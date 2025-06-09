FWRM raise safety and rights issues

Consultations over proposed changes to Fiji’s employment laws continued before the Standing Committee on Economic Affairs today.

The Employment Relations Amendment Bill 2025 proposes tougher penalties for workplace breaches and new protections aimed at improving worker conditions, particularly for women.

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement was among those that made submissions to the committee, outlining concerns around safety, leave entitlements, and equality at work.

Standing Committee Chair Premila Kumar says the Bill introduces major reforms and invites public input.

“The Employment Relations Amendment Bill 2025 introduces substantial reforms to the Employment Relations Act 2007, with 142 proposed amendments aimed at strengthening compliance and enhancing worker protections.”

Fiji Women’s Rights Movement Executive Director Nalini Singh told the committee that sexual harassment remains widely underreported.

“20% of women on average face sexual harassment in the workplace, with incidence of being the highest, 35% for those in the hotel and accommodation industry. 82% of sexual harassment cases in Fiji go underreported. Such data indicates the urgent need for all organizations to have a proper sexual harassment policy.”

Singh also pushed for stronger maternity protections and separate menstruation leave provisions.

“Having separate menstruation leave allows menstruating women’s needs, such as rest, to be recognized without using up sick days that might be needed for other health issues.”

The Standing Committee will continue consultations across the country before finalizing its report on the Employment Relations Amendment Bill 2025.

