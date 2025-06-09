Funding gaps undermining Fiji’s fight against drugs says Rabuku

Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku. [Photo: FILE]

The fight against illicit drugs in Fiji is being hampered by insufficient funding, with calls for stronger political commitment to address what acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku describes as a growing national crisis.

Rabuku stressed that while expertise and international support are important, financial resources remain the key factor in combating drug-related crime.

He says consultations were previously held with the government to secure funding for a dedicated narcotics prosecution unit, and while some support was provided to establish a unit with legal officers, more resources are needed.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that political will must translate into tangible financial investment.

“So it really goes back to political will, but this is how we make political will. As far as I’m concerned, political will means money. Give us the money.”

According to him, Fiji cannot effectively tackle organised drug crime without sustained funding for enforcement, prosecution, and recovery mechanisms.

Rabuku says strengthening asset recovery systems could also help defund criminal networks, noting that funds are already available but require further investment to maximise impact.

He emphasised that addressing the drug crisis ultimately comes down to national priorities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.