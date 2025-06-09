Fuel and LPG prices set to rise from tomorrow

File Photo

Fijians will have to pay more for fuel and LPG products from tomorrow, as prices for these commodities are set to increase this month.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has approved the new retail prices for fuel.

Motor spirit will cost $2.60 per liter, a two-cent increase from the current rate.

The price of premix will rise by four cents, retailing at $2.45 per liter, kerosene will sell for $1.77 per liter, and diesel will increase by six cents to $2.28 per liter.

For LPG products, a 4.5kg cylinder will retail at $13.64, the 12kg cylinder will increase by 31 cents to $36.36, bulk gas will cost $2.81 per kilogram, and auto gas will go up by two cents to $1.93 per liter.

The FCCC Enforcement Team will conduct inspections at wholesale and retail outlets, as well as service stations, to ensure that petroleum and LPG products are sold at authorized prices.

The FCCC stresses that the prices it issues are the maximum wholesale and retail prices and wholesalers and retailers may sell refined fuel and LPG products at these maximum prices or below them.

Inspectors will continue ongoing checks in the coming weeks to ensure compliance.

