FRU starts with consultations

The Fiji Rugby Union has begun its first round of consultations as part of efforts to raise the standard of operations among its member unions across the country.

Following the FRU Annual General Meeting last month, chief executive Koli Sewabu said the consultations would be the organization’s first major initiative heading into 2026.

With the national men’s 15s team, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, now recognized as a Tier One nation, Sewabu stressed that it is essential for member unions to meet the required operational and governance standards.

The consultations commenced yesterday in the Western Division, with sessions held with member unions from Nanukuloa, Ra, Tavua, Vatukoula and Ba.

Key discussions included presentations on FRU’s new strategic plan, alignment strategies, preliminary compliance requirements, as well as governance and training needs.

Other agenda items covered the 2026 competition calendar, player welfare, and strategies to improve the efficiency of game delivery throughout the year.]

