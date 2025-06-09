FMA calls for clarity on Charters’ arrest, media access at FSC facilities

The Fijian Media Association is calling for clarity following the detention of former journalist Charlie Charters.

In a statement released today, the FMA confirmed Mr Charters was stopped earlier at Nadi International Airport and is now reportedly in the custody of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption after being brought to Suva.

FMA General Secretary Stanley Simpson says the association is alarmed, describing the detainment and arrest as reminiscent of scenes from a dark past that the country fought hard to move on from.

The association stresses that any detention or arrest must be conducted strictly within the law, with due process observed and clear public information provided at every step.

It is urging authorities to confirm Mr Charters’ current status whether he has been detained, arrested, charged or released as well as the agency responsible and the next procedural steps, including any court processes.

The FMA also raised concerns about the potential threat to freedom of expression, noting Mr Charters’ outspoken posts and articles regarding FICAC and the Fiji Sports Council.

Meanwhile, the association has also expressed concern about reports that journalists were turned away from Fiji Sports Council facilities.

While the Council has clarified there was no directive to ban the media and attributed the issue to a miscommunication with security personnel, the FMA says it is troubling that security officers reportedly told journalists from more than one media organisation that the ban was directed by the CEO.

The association says FSC facilities host sporting events of community and national interest and it is important that journalists are allowed to cover these events.

It adds that media access benefits national sporting bodies, sponsors and aspiring athletes across the country.

The FMA is urging the Fiji Sports Council to ensure media access is maintained and that security personnel are properly briefed to prevent a repeat of the incident.

The association says it has long fought for media freedom and freedom of expression and will not stand by if these freedoms are denied or suppressed.

It adds that it remains on alert over what it describes as emerging threats to media freedom and stands ready to engage constructively with all parties to protect accountability and the public’s right to know.

FBC General Manager News Felix Chaudhry says the barring of journalists from covering an event at HFC stadium and detainment of Charters was “worrying.”

“As a media organization we have always and will always report on matters and issues of national interest, and both of these issues fall into that category. We welcome any explanation by the authorities concerned and hope common sense prevails.”

