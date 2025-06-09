Flash flood threat across Viti Levu

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji Group as an active trough of low pressure sits over the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue until tomorrow.

A flash flood warning is in place for the whole of Viti Levu. A flash flood alert also remains for Vanua Levu. The Nadi Weather Office warn that intense downpours may trigger sudden flooding in low-lying areas.

Flood warnings are active for areas near the Nakauvadra River in Rakiraki, Naseyani at Yaqara River, Tavua River and the Ba River floodplains. A flood alert also covers low-lying areas near the Nadi, Nawaka and Tuva rivers in Nadroga.

Forecasters say most areas can expect occasional rain, heavy at times, with a few thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to ease later tomorrow. Winds will be moderate to fresh from the northwest and gusty at times. Seas will remain rough.

Tomorrow, occasional showers are forecast across the country. Isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms with heavy falls are expected over Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

Winds will gradually turn northeasterly later in the day. Seas will be moderate.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain alert remains for Rotuma. The island will experience occasional heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. Winds will be moderate to fresh, with moderate to rough seas.

