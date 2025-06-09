Flash flood alert remains in force for all of Fiji

A flash flood alert remains in place for the entire country as a trough of low pressure continues to bring heavy rain across Fiji.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi says the system is generating widespread cloud and rain, with isolated downpours increasing the risk of flash flooding.

Authorities warn that flooding may occur in drainage systems, small streams, low-water bridges, Irish crossings, roads and properties in low-lying areas.

The alert is based on data from the Fiji Flash Flood Guidance System, rainfall forecast models and weather radar monitoring.

People are urged to stay away from flooded crossings, monitor weather updates and be prepared for rapid changes in conditions.

