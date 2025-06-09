Fire breaks out at EFL office in Lautoka

A fire erupted at the Energy Fiji Limited office in Lautoka shortly before midday.

Building Manager Vineel Gounder said he and his team rushed to the office when the fire alarm went off and discovered that the fire had started in EFL’s server room.

All seven staff members at the EFL office were safely evacuated.

The Fiji Times office, located directly above the EFL premises, also sustained minor damage.

However, a security guard who assisted with the evacuation confirmed that all six Fiji Times staff were safely evacuated.

Firefighters were able to successfully contain the fire; however, the cause of the fire has not been determined at this stage.

