FIPRA Awards make comeback with new framework

The Fiji Performing Rights Association Awards are returning after a two-year hiatus, with organisers promising a refreshed approach for 2025.

FIPRA Chair Isireli Gumatua announced a new framework designed to better celebrate and recognise composers for their contributions to Fiji’s music industry.

Artists who released music last year are encouraged to apply.

“The return of the FIPRA MUSIC award is part of the strategic plan, represent renewal, growth, and our renewed commitment in recognizing the composers and music creators.”

Gumatua also revealed that a new genre category has been introduced for the upcoming awards.

FIPRA Director Laisa Vulakoro says the 2025 awards will feature several surprises for participating artists.

Applications close on February 27th, with the awards ceremony scheduled for May 9th.

