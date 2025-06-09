FINTEL plays critical role in Fiji’s connectivity: Naivalurua

Naivalurua challenged FINTEL to think globally [Photo: GOVERNMENT]

FINTEL plays a critical role in safeguarding Fiji’s international connectivity and there is a need to plan ahead as digital demand continues to grow.

This was highlighted by Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua during his landmark visit to FINTEL at the Vatuwaqa Communications Centre.

This visit also marks the first ministerial engagement with the organisation in many years.

Article continues after advertisement

Naivalurua challenged FINTEL to think globally, strengthen resilience and ensure Fiji remains competitive and secure in an increasingly connected world.

The Minister also met staff, acknowledging their professionalism in maintaining vital communications systems, especially during emergencies.

FINTEL CEO George Samisoni briefed the Minister on Fiji’s strategic role as a regional telecommunications hub and ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure and redundancy.

The Minister reaffirmed Government’s commitment to strong leadership and clear policy direction to keep Fiji’s telecommunications sector future-ready.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.