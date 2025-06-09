Fiji’s future lies in its people, not handouts

Fiji’s long-term future will be secured by investing in its people at home, not by dependency, unchecked migration, or short-term economic fixes.

This, according to Pacific Youth and Community Practitioner Broderick Mervyn.

Mervyn says as global conditions shift and overseas work pathways become increasingly uncertain, Fiji and the wider Pacific must focus on building strong local economies that provide modern jobs, fair wages, and dignity for workers.

He says while agriculture, tourism, construction and manufacturing remain important, future growth must also come from the digital economy, logistics, services, innovation and technology-driven industries.

Mervyn is also calling for a credible review of the minimum wage, saying fair pay is not just an economic issue but a reflection of national values and social responsibility.

He adds that discipline, strong standards and public safety must underpin economic progress, warning that drugs, organised crime and repeat offending weaken communities and national confidence.

Mervyn says nation-building must be practical, modern and people-centred, stressing that when Fiji invests in skills, standards and fair reward, families and communities are strengthened and the country earns respect across the Pacific and beyond.

