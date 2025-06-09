Fijians urged to act now

[File Photo]

Fiji is entering a defining year, says National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

In his New Year’s message, he said 2026 was a chance to turn the country into a land of hope and opportunity for all.

The choices made today, he adds, will shape the legacy left for future generations.

Prof Prasad said Fiji was built on generosity, honesty, hard work and dedication.

The people, he states are resilient and understand their role in shaping a better future.

“These are basic tenets of a genuine democracy. Of course nobody is perfect. We are no exception. We have been criticised and vilified, albeit sometimes unfairly.”

Prof Prasad also pointed out that NFP has been a key part of the coalition government for three years, he says, bringing a unified vision and a clear approach to leadership.

He adds that the party has resolved many contentious issues.

Fundamental rights and freedoms have been restored for the media, civil servants, trade unions and workers.

He said true leadership must be compassionate, fair and focused on the best interests of the people.

Looking ahead, Prof Prasad said the NFP would continue striving to unite Fiji.

Social progress, economic growth and political stability remain central goals.

He said the road ahead was challenging but when Fijians work together, no obstacle is too great.

Prof Prasad states he believes that New Year’s Day is a time to celebrate, reflect and plan ahead.

He also called on all Fijians to embrace optimism, unity and shared responsibility.

