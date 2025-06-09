Fijian musician hails new MSME initiatives

Fijian musician and small business owner Akanisi Vakaloloma has welcomed the launch of Fiji’s first-ever MSME Strategic Plan and MSME Database.

Vakaloloma says this new initiative is a vital step towards providing meaningful and targeted support to the MSMEs.

Vakaloloma shares how access to the right assistance transformed her journey in the creative arts sector.

Vakaloloma, who built her entertainment business from the ground up, says one of her biggest challenges was access to quality equipment.

“For many years, my biggest challenge was access to quality equipment. Without proper musical tools, it was difficult to deliver professional sound, expand my services, or compete for larger events. Despite having the skills and experience, the lack of adequate equipment often limited the growth of my business.”

She said the MSME Strategic Plan 2025–2030 recognises that MSMEs are not one-size-fits-all and that businesses across different sectors face unique challenges that require targeted solutions.

Vakaloloma reflected the remarks of Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel, who says Fiji’s MSMEs have for too long operated with limited support, fragmented services and without the data and coordination needed to unlock their full potential.

“For MSMEs like mine, being visible matters. A strong and accurate database ensures that businesses are recognized, understood, and considered in national planning, policy formulation, and support programs. It means that small businesses are no longer invisible, but counted and connected to opportunities.”

Vakaloloma further adds the initiatives give hope to women and young entrepreneurs, proving that with the right systems in place, Fijian MSMEs can compete locally, regionally and globally.

