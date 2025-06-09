Fiji wins Miss Pacific Islands 2026

Source: FBC TV / Facebook]

Ailava Samuel has won the Miss Pacific Island Pageant 2026.

Samuel reigned supreme on home soil during the regional pageant when she bested six other ladies from the Pacific.

The 19-year-old also won the Best in Interview award.

Article continues after advertisement

In her victory speech after being crowned by last year’s winner Litara Allen from Samoa, Samuel acknowledged her family and team for their continued support.

Samuel also dedicated her win to the entire country.

She now becomes the 4th Fijian women to win the title after Anne Dunn won in 2016.

Miss Papua New Guinea, Iampela Popena was crowned 1st runner up. She was also awarded Best Traditional Wear and Miss Internet.

Miss Samoa, Iliganoa Feagaimali’i Soti was crowned 2nd runner up, Tonga’s Siosi’ana Patricia Taumoepeau took home the 3rd runner up, Best Sarong and Miss Tourism while Cook Island’s bet Petra Mataiti bagged the 4th runner up award, Best Talent and Miss Photogenic.

Kiribati’s representative Atiterentaai Rinimarawa took home the Miss personality award.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.