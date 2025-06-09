Fiji urged to maintain high standards for global markets

The Ministry of Agriculture is urging Fijian farmers and exporters to maintain high standards to remain competitive in international markets, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and Japan.

Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says each market has its own requirements for quality and safety, and maintaining standards is essential to safeguard access and avoid costly market re-entry.

“And the branding that they require in the U.S., even though we have the standard, which is already being met by some of our exporters, we would like to maintain the standards, because if we get rejected in a market in the U.S., it would always be difficult to penetrate back into that very competitive market.”

The Minister adds that Fiji faces challenges with carbon safety and quality, and the Ministry is working on a Carbon Law to set clear rules for producers.

He says aligning local production with international standards also benefits local consumers by raising the quality of food available in Fiji.

Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development, Sachida Nand, says the Ministry of Agriculture and Commerce are collaborating to strengthen Fiji’s market standards and improve competitiveness abroad.

