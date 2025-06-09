Fiji–UK relations strengthened

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Sakiasi Ditoka, has met with the British High Commissioner to Fiji, Kanbar Hossein-Bor, to reaffirm strong Fiji–UK relations.

The meeting comes ahead of the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting, which Fiji will host in Nadi from tomorrow until the 12th.

Ditoka acknowledged the UK for its long-standing partnership, noting cooperation in areas such as climate change, ocean conservation, trade, security and peacekeeping.

Both sides also discussed the contribution of Fijians in the British Army and the Fijian community in the UK, and agreed that hosting the meeting will help strengthen Fiji–UK and Commonwealth cooperation.

