Rural aid intensified

The government is stepping up efforts to improve access to essential services in rural communities.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran states many rural areas struggle to access basic services such as water, sanitation, mobility aids, health support and market opportunities.

“And when we listen to you, then only we know what assistance you can connect with. I’m glad we have the provincial office and we have our team here. Some of the things you have spoken about, there are many assistance available through the different agencies.”

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at a community engagement session in Naitasiri, Kiran highlighted that the ministry’s work goes beyond women and children to include families, elders and people living with disabilities.

She adds the ministry will coordinate with other government departments to provide support where it is needed.

Kiran said the government was committed to listening to community needs.

This feedback will guide the development of policies and programs that support families, young people and vulnerable groups.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.