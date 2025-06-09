Fiji to launch new digital platform to boost MSME financing

Fiji is moving to establish its first licensed peer-to-peer lending platform for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The Ministry of Commerce and Business Development, the Reserve Bank of Fiji, and the Asian Development Bank’s Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative have issued a Request for Proposals to develop the platform.

The digital system will connect businesses directly with lenders, helping cut costs and reduce delays compared to traditional financing.

The initiative is backed by the Access to Business Funding Act 2025, which creates new pathways for MSMEs to access finance.

Fintech companies, software developers, credit providers and consortia are being invited to submit proposals to design a secure, scalable and user-friendly platform.

Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel says the government is seeking partners who share a vision for a resilient and inclusive financial ecosystem.

He says the goal is to deliver real benefits for MSMEs and strengthen Fiji’s economy.

Reserve Bank Governor Ariff Ali says this is an opportunity for market participants to help shape Fiji’s financial sector.

He adds the successful bidder will operate the platform as an independent, fully commercial financial intermediary licensed under the Access to Business Funding Act.

PSDI Financing Growth Specialist Jeremy Cleaver says peer-to-peer lending can help address financing gaps for small businesses across the Pacific.

He says digital platforms can widen investor reach, lower costs and make finance more accessible.

To support the platform, the Fiji Innovation Hub will provide a startup package, including financial backing, technical assistance and participation in its Accelerator Program.

The Reserve Bank is seeking applicants with strong technical expertise, sound governance and a clear commercial strategy.

Applicants must also be willing to work closely with regulators to ensure a secure and sustainable P2P lending market.

Proposals close on March 13.

Full details, including eligibility and submission requirements, are available from the Ministry of Commerce and Business Development.

The Pacific Private Sector Development Initiative is an Asian Development Bank program supported by the governments of Australia and New Zealand.

