Fiji to join Basel convention to safely manage hazardous waste

Cabinet has agreed that Fiji will become a Party to the Basel Convention on the Control of Trans boundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal through accession.

Hazardous waste comes from sectors like healthcare, municipalities, construction, and vehicles. There is also household hazardous waste, such as motor oil, paints, cleaning products, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, and old electronics.

Fiji faces challenges because there is not enough technology to separate hazardous waste from regular household waste before it goes to landfills.

Joining the Basel Convention will allow Fiji to send hazardous waste to countries that have the right facilities to safely treat and dispose of it.

