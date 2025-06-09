Fiji to host U.S. Deputy Secretary of State

United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. [Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji will host United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau from today to the 1st of March 2026 for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

Landau is expected to meet with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and senior government officials to discuss strategic cooperation supporting Fiji’s national development and regional solidarity.

A key highlight will be the signing of the Compact Development Funding Agreement between the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the Government of Fiji, which focuses on boosting private sector-led growth, trade, and investment.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji is part of Landau’s wider Pacific tour, which includes Hawaii, Tonga and Samoa, following the Pacific Agenda Summit at the East-West Centre in Honolulu that was held earlier this week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.