Fiji teams up with Sacramento State for inclusive education

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro. [Photo: FILE]

The Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, accompanied by Fiji’s Ambassador to the United States, Ilisoni Vuidreketi, led a delegation from the Ministry of Education to Sacramento State University to strengthen collaboration in curriculum innovation, student support, and emerging technologies.

During the visit, Radrodro and Vuidreketi met Dr Ponipate Rokolekutu, a Fijian academic at San Francisco State University, and acknowledged that 160 Fijian students are currently enrolled at Sacramento State.

The delegation highlighted the importance of developing support systems and pathways to help Fijian learners access international education opportunities.

The team engaged with Sacramento State’s Black Honors College and Willetu Native American College to learn inclusive and culturally responsive education models that promote student retention, a sense of belonging, and academic success.

Discussions also focused on applications of Artificial Intelligence to enhance teaching, learning, and professional development, ensuring alignment with evolving labour market needs.

The visit reinforces Fiji’s commitment to inclusive and forward-looking education, expanding pathways for Fijian students, global learning opportunities, and innovative approaches that prepare learners for future success.

