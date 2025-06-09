Fiji stronger together, says Seruiratu

[File Photo]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu is urging Fijians to unite as the country enters the New Year. He said national progress depends on people working together despite their differences.

Seruiratu said the New Year was a time to reflect on how far Fiji has come. He said it was also a moment to recommit to the nation’s future.

He said Fiji’s greatest strength has always been its people. Their resilience, compassion and teamwork allow the country to achieve more.

He said the year ahead calls on Fijians at home and abroad to work together for a stable, peaceful and prosperous nation. Seruiratu said while people come from different backgrounds, they share far more in common than what divides them.

He said values such as respect, hard work, faith, family and love for the country should guide the nation.

Seruiratu said choosing cooperation over conflict and unity over division will help Fiji reach its full potential.

The Opposition Leader reaffirmed his commitment to fight for the rights, interests and wellbeing of all Fijians without fear or favour.

He said he would remain a strong and principled voice in Parliament and continue to hold the Government accountable for its actions, decisions and use of public resources.

