Fiji strengthens global aviation presence in Singapore

Fiji is strengthening its presence on the global aviation stage through its participation in the Changi Aviation Summit currently underway in Singapore.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, is representing Fiji at the summit, which is being held from 1 to 3 February and organised by Singapore’s Ministry of Transport.

The summit has brought together more than 400 participants, including aviation ministers, directors-general, chief executives and senior leaders from the global aviation sector. Pacific Island countries are also strongly represented.

On the sidelines of the summit, Gavoka met with aviation ministers from Pacific Small Island States and the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, Toshiyuki Onuma.

The discussions focused on regional air connectivity, key challenges facing Pacific aviation, and preparations for the 4th Regional Aviation Ministers Meeting.

Gavoka also participated in a ministerial-level panel discussion on global aviation growth, where he outlined Fiji’s approach to strengthening aviation as a key driver of national development.

He highlighted the importance of reliable regional access, operational resilience and environmental sustainability.

The Minister also raised the need for continued technical assistance to support the development of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, noting its importance for Fiji and other Pacific Small Island Developing States.

The Changi Aviation Summit is regarded as a major international platform for dialogue and cooperation among aviation leaders, providing Fiji with an opportunity to engage directly with global partners and advance its aviation priorities.

