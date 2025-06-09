Fiji strengthen cooperation with Australia on cybersecurity

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Minister for Policing and Communications, Ioane Naivalurua, met with Australia’s Ambassador for Cyber Affairs and Critical Technology, Jessica Hunter, to strengthen cooperation between Fiji and Australia in digital transformation, cybersecurity and critical technology.

The meeting was also attended by the Australian High Commission in Fiji, including the High Commissioner and Deputy High Commissioner, as well as Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Policing and Communications.

Discussions focused on cybersecurity and digital transformation priorities under the Vuvale Partnership between Fiji and Australia.

Naivalurua reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to improving its national cybersecurity systems through the development of a Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy and the operationalisation of Fiji’s Computer Emergency Response Team.

Australia also expressed its willingness to continue supporting Fiji in areas such as digital transformation, the digital economy, cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Both sides discussed the growing role of artificial intelligence and the need for governments and industries to work together to manage emerging technologies responsibly while improving digital literacy.

The meeting also touched on online safety and social media regulation, with Fiji acknowledging Australia’s recent move to restrict social media access for children under 16.

Officials also highlighted the need to strengthen digital forensics and investigative capabilities within the Fiji Police Force.

