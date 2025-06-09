Fiji stock market records strongest performance in a decade

[File Photo]

The Fijian stock market has recorded its strongest performance in more than a decade last year, with trading activity, dividends and investor participation all rising sharply, according to the South Pacific Stock Exchange.

Total market turnover reached $62.65 million, the highest annual trading value since 2015 and a 68% increase on 2024. Average daily turnover also climbed by 69% to $249,610, signaling stronger and more consistent market activity.

SPX chairperson Nitin Gandhi says that listed companies delivered record returns to shareholders during the year, paying a combined $103 million in dividends.

This surpassed the previous record of $76 million set in 2024. Dividends were paid by 18 of the 20 listed companies, while 19 companies reported profits, highlighting the profitability and resilience of Fiji’s corporate sector.

Gandhi adds that Capital raising activity also marked a milestone for Fiji’s capital market. For the first time, both equity and debt offers were listed in the same year, with Shreedhar Motors Limited launching an initial public offering and RB Patel Group Limited issuing a wholesale corporate bond.

The developments followed the reactivation of the IPO market in 2024 and pointed to growing private sector interest in using the stock exchange to fund long-term growth.

Market indices posted positive gains, with the SPX Total Return Index rising 7.10% and the Market Capitalization Weighted Price Index increasing 4.15%. Investor participation expanded significantly, supported by increased investor education and community engagement initiatives.

The number of new secondary market investors jumped by 166% compared with the previous year, while institutional investors remained active, helping to sustain market depth.

The SPX chair notes the 2025 performance reflected growing confidence in Fiji’s capital market.

