Fiji signs historic UN Cybercrime Convention

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Filipo Tarakinikini [Photo: Fiji Government]

Fiji has signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in New York.

This landmark treaty — the first global UN instrument dedicated to combating cybercrime, strengthen international cooperation and establishes frameworks for sharing electronic evidence of serious crimes.

Fiji played an active role in the negotiations that led to the adoption of UNCAC by resolution 79/243 on 24 December 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

As a small island developing state, Fiji recognizes both the opportunities and vulnerabilities of the digital age.

With limited resources to independently counter sophisticated cyber threats, the Convention provides vital access to international expertise, technical assistance, and coordinated mechanisms of response, which complements regional frameworks such as the Pacific’s Lagatoi Declaration.

Fiji’s economy, which is heavily reliant on tourism and financial services, is becoming increasingly digital.

Cybercrimes such as credit card fraud and identity theft targeting hotels and airlines pose serious risks to national reputation and economic stability.

By joining UNCAC, Fiji affirms its commitment to safeguarding its economy and people, while contributing to global resilience against cybercrime.

Importantly, the Convention also reinforces protection for children against online abuse, complementing national frameworks and ensuring that vulnerable groups are shielded from exploitation in cyberspace.

The Convention was opened for signature on 25 October 2025 in Hanoi, Viet Nam. It will enter into force 90 days after the deposit of the 40th instrument of ratification, acceptance, approval, or accession.

Since October, 73 countries have signed, reflecting a strong global consensus on the urgent need to collectively address cybercrime. Fiji is the 74th member of the UN to sign this treaty.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.