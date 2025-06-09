Fiji signals treaty shift on school punishment

[File Photo]

The country may give domestic law precedence over international agreements if a bill allowing corporal punishment in schools is approved.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga states the government can work around treaties protecting children’s rights.

He adds that domestic priorities will always take precedence and Fiji must act in what it believes is in the country’s best interest.

“If this is the solution to the problem that we face and it’s unique then I think our domestic situation takes precedence over our international obligation and that’s a tough choice to make.”

Turaga pointed to examples of major countries that shifted focus from international obligations to national priorities.

He said the bill would be debated in Parliament but decisions must reflect Fiji’s needs, not outside pressures.

The Commonwealth Secretariat, however, maintains that children’s rights remain central to its values.

There’s always been a philosophy that whatever you sign, you live up to it but the USA adnd other countries have demonstrated relooking at their situation and make their position.”

Acting Head of the Rule of Law Section at the Commonwealth Secretariat Dr Elizabeth Macharia stressed that these rights must be upheld, regardless of domestic policy changes.

Public consultation on the bill shows strong support for the return of corporal punishment with over 90 per cent of submissions backing it in some form.

