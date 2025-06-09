Fiji set to host 150 delegates for global legal summit

[file photo]

Fiji will host the Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting from 9 to 12 February 2026 in Nadi.

About 150 delegates, including attorneys general, justice ministers and solicitors general, are expected to attend the meeting from the 56 Commonwealth countries.

During the meeting, delegates will discuss how strong legal safeguards protect everyday life, from people’s ability to participate in democracy and earn a fair living, to their right to live in safe and healthy communities.

Ministers are also expected to agree on practical measures to advance the rule of law by improving access to justice and strengthening legal institutions that support stable societies, fair economies and environmental protection.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey has thanked the Fijian Government for hosting the gathering.

Botchwey says the rule of law remains essential to peace, stability, and development, yet it is under serious pressure in many parts of the world.

She adds that where it is weakened or unevenly applied, the impact is felt most sharply by ordinary people.

Botchwey stresses that for the Commonwealth, the rule of law is a cornerstone of its Charter and work. It demands practical, thoughtful commitment and cooperation, not rhetoric.

“In Fiji, our Ministers will come together to strengthen the rule of law as the foundation of a resilient future, where every person has a voice in democracy, every worker is treated with dignity, and every vulnerable community is protected from a changing climate. That is what our people count on us to do. By working together, we can uphold the rule of law as an essential protection for the people of the Commonwealth.”

The meeting will be chaired by the Minister for Justice and Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, under the theme ‘Anchoring Justice in a Changing Tide: Strengthening the Rule of Law for a Resilient Future’.

Turaga says Fiji hopes to explore how the Commonwealth Vuvale can strengthen the rule of law by ensuring justice systems remain flexible, inclusive and responsive.

“Together, we will also consider the challenges and opportunities presented by climate change, digital transformation and regional cooperation, so that our legal systems remain resilient for generations to come.”

The meeting will also include five side events that will bring together youth leaders, people with lived experience of the justice system and disability rights advocates to ensure their perspectives inform ministerial discussions.

The meeting’s outcomes are expected to help shape the agenda for the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), to be held in Antigua and Barbuda later this year.

