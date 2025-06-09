Fiji seeks to strengthen agricultural ties with Malaysia

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is looking to deepen cooperation with Malaysia to strengthen its agriculture sector through technology transfer and capacity building.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna confirmed a recent meeting between the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Andrew Tukana, representatives from the Malaysian Embassy, and Fiji’s Ambassador to Malaysia, which focused on exploring areas where Malaysia could provide assistance.

Tunabuna says Malaysia’s economy, like Fiji’s, has a strong primary sector base, with agriculture playing a significant role.

He add Shared climatic conditions and similar crop varieties make the partnership valuable for knowledge exchange.

“Agriculture is also a big contributor to the economy of Malaysia. We had in the past learned a lot simply because we have similarities in weather and the crops that we grow. Even though they have a lot of commercial agriculture in Malaysia.”

He says Fiji has previously benefited from Malaysia’s experience, particularly in the use of cooperative models and funding systems that have strengthened Malaysia’s agricultural sector.

Tunabuna further adds that they are now looking at how technology-driven approaches used in Malaysia can help modernise Fiji’s agricultural development.

He adds that capacity building remains a key part of discussions, with past collaboration including staff exchanges and training opportunities.

He says Fijian officials have also studied at Malaysian universities in agricultural fields to enhance local expertise.

Tunabuna reaffirmed its continued engagement to help boost productivity, strengthen farmer organisations, and support the long-term growth of Fiji’s agriculture sector.

