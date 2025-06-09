Fiji reaffirms strong partnership with China

[File Photo]

The relationship between Fiji and China is a long-standing partnership based on mutual respect and cooperation.

Officiating at the 2026 Chinese New Year celebrations in Suva, Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to China, noting that ties continue to grow across various sectors.

Singh highlighted cultural and heritage cooperation as a cornerstone of the relationship, citing exchanges between experts, artists, and artisans.

Article continues after advertisement

He also noted that education – through scholarships and skills development – has served as a vital bridge for many Fijians.

Additionally, Singh acknowledged China’s global economic strength and its contribution to Fiji’s trade, tourism, and investment.

He reaffirmed the coalition government’s commitment to intercultural dialogue and safeguarding the heritage of all communities in Fiji to enrich the nation’s cultural landscape.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.