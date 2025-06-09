Fiji reaffirms gender-responsive social protection

Fiji has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening gender-responsive and inclusive social protection systems, with Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran attending a global symposium in Bangkok last week.

The Global Symposium on Gender-Responsive and Inclusive Social Protection, held from February 17–19, was co-hosted by UNICEF Pacific in partnership with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

The event brought together government representatives, civil society organisations, bilateral partners and international agencies to share experiences and strengthen policy approaches to inclusive social protection.

Kiran was accompanied by the National Social Protection Reforms Coordinator Rozia Bi and Social Policy Specialist Seruwaia Cagilaba from the UNICEF Pacific Multi-Country Office in Suva.

Speaking at the symposium, Kiran highlighted Fiji’s existing social protection framework, which provides cash assistance to children, persons living with disabilities, older persons and families in need.

However, she stressed the importance of expanding discussions around “cash plus” approaches integrating financial support with complementary services to better reach the most vulnerable.

She also highlighted the need to challenge gender-discriminatory social norms and called for a whole-of-government and whole-of-population approach to achieve meaningful, gender-transformative change.

The Minister shared insights into the toolkits and capacity-building initiatives being used in Fiji to strengthen service delivery and policy implementation.

While in Bangkok, the Fijian delegation held bilateral meetings with senior officials from UNICEF, DFAT and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific to further strengthen partnerships.

