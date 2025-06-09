Fiji pushes bamboo for sustainable industries

The Ministry of Forestry is encouraging Fijians to utilize the country’s abundant bamboo resources to develop sustainable industries in housing, handicrafts, and eco-tourism.

Deputy Conservator Apisai Rinamalo says that bamboo’s fast growth and scalability make it an ideal, long-term building material for community-based livelihoods.

“And increase awareness of bamboo’s role in sustainable livelihoods, climate adaptation, and green economic growth.

So I must thank His Excellency for allowing this to occur, especially to the

Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, the collaboration that we had, the information for the team that is here.”

Bamboo is a fast-growing, climate-resilient resource with strong potential to support livelihoods and green economic growth.

Rinamalo says bamboo is produced in large quantities in the provinces of Naitasiri and Tailevu, and they are working to make the supply chain more efficient and consistent.

Indonesia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Dupito Simamora, says plans are underway to extend the programme to five years due to its eco-tourism potential.

This two-day workshop is a collaboration between the Ministry of Forestry, the Indonesian High Commission, and the Fiji Arts Council to raise awareness and share skills regarding bamboo

development.

