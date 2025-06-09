Fiji Police appoints first female ACP

[ Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook ]

The Fiji Police force has appointed Loraini Seru as the first female Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The former head of the Criminal Investigations Department, has been promoted to the rank of ACP, to head the Internal Affairs and Professional Standards Unit.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu states the confirmation was based on the recommendation of a promotion board, specifically established with internal and external members, ensuring appointments were merit based.

Tudravu says that ACP Seru’s appointment is sure to inspire other women officers and young girls who aspire to join the policing profession.

He adds that while policies are in place to support the advancement of women within law enforcement, he stressed appointments and promotions will continue to be merit based, urging women officers to take up opportunities when presented.

The newly appointed ACP Internal Affairs joined the policing profession in 1995 and has since served at the Western and Central Divisions, before joining the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters in Toorak.

ACP Seru says there are many opportunities made available within the Fiji Police Force, encouraging fellow women officers to venture into territories that were mainly dominated by men.

