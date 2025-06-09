Fiji Police adopt digital platform to track trafficking cases

[Photo: SAINIMILI MAGIMAGI]

In a bid to eliminate Human Trafficking in the country, the Fiji Police Force has partnered with the International Organization for Migration, receiving a new online and reporting management system on Trafficking today.

The Digital platform will be able to track, record, and uncover perpetrators behind online human trafficking.

The system will not focus solely on Online trafficking cases, but also work with victims in confidentiality in terms of investigation into workers’ exploitation abroad and for foreigners in the country.

Chief of Mission and Sub-regional coordinator for the IOM Solomon Kantha says training will be provided to officers tasked to handle the digital monitoring system.

Kantha says this will boost the work of the Police, transitioning from outdated systems to modern, effective platforms.

He also reassured the IOM commitment in fully implementing the national action plan, as recommended in the 2025 Trafficking in person report for Fiji.

The report stated that the government does not fully meet the minimum standard in eliminating Human Trafficking, remaining in the Tier 2 Watch List for two consecutive years.

