Fiji Pine leads renewable energy push

Fiji Pine Group has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding with the iTaukei Trust Fund Board and the Global Green Growth Institute to advance renewable energy and support community development.

The partnership aims to create opportunities for iTaukei and Rotuman communities, develop local skills, and promote sustainable growth, while strengthening Fiji’s commitment to clean energy.

Fiji Pine Group Executive Chairman Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure signed the MOU alongside Aisake Taito, CEO of the iTaukei Trust Fund Board, and GGGI’s Country Representative for Fiji and Kiribati, Norbert Maass.

Ratu Rakuita emphasized the role of land resources and industry expertise in developing reliable, clean energy solutions, while Maass highlighted green growth partnerships as key to long-term, sustainable development.

The agreement sets a shared path for renewable energy projects, investment in clean technologies, and empowering local communities to actively manage and benefit from energy solutions, marking a collective commitment to a cleaner, more resilient Fiji.

