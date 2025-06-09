Fiji Pine clarifies lease and dividend process after online claims

The Fiji Pine Group of Companies has dismissed social media claims that some landowning units in Bua have not received lease rental payments.

Executive Chair Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure responded to a post by Australia-based creator Suliasi Daunitutu, saying all land rentals are fully up to date.

Ratu Rakuita also clarified confusion over dividend distribution. While Fiji Pine Limited declared a dividend for the 2024 financial year, the company does not distribute payments directly to landowners.

He explained that dividends are handled by the Fiji Pine Trust, which receives payments from Fiji Pine Limited and distributes them to landowning units. Landowners are encouraged to contact their Trust representatives for any questions.

Ratu Rakuita emphasized that the Trust conducts regular consultations with beneficiaries to address concerns and ensure transparency.

