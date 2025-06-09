Fiji nationals warned as UAE airspace shuts

Airspace closures in the United Arab Emirates and several Gulf Cooperation Council countries have disrupted flights. Fijian nationals are being urged to take note.

Commercial flights have been cancelled, delayed or rerouted. Authorities say airspace will reopen only when it is safe.

The Fijian Embassy in Abu Dhabi advises Fijians to check directly with airlines for updates, rebooking, or refunds and to use only official sources.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians in the UAE on tourism or visit visas can extend or regularize their stay.

UAE authorities will allow flexibility for documentation issues. Land borders to Saudi Arabia and Oman remain open but movement is slow.

Travel through them is discouraged unless necessary. Accommodation support is available for stranded tourists.

The Embassy has also asked all Fijians who are not UAE residents to register immediately. Registration helps provide timely updates, consular support and situational awareness.

UAE authorities stress their defensive, anti-missile and counter-drone systems which have minimized casualties.

Nationals should remain calm, follow local instructions and shelter indoors if needed. Avoid unnecessary travel.

The Embassy is operational for urgent consular matters. Emergency requests should go through the official Ministry portal or designated call centers.

The Embassy repeats its advice: stay calm, shelter indoors, follow only official instructions, check airline updates and avoid unverified information.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.