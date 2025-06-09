Fiji must upgrade kava amid rising demand

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji faces a potential supply crunch as global demand for kava continues to rise.

Minister for Agriculture and sugar Tomasi Tunabuna says, without major improvements to harvesting, cleaning, and processing practices, the country may struggle to meet stricter international standards and maintain its share in key export markets such as the United States and New Zealand.

“Selling of kava, as I just mentioned, that it had moved from Fiji to other places, it has now been consumed by almost all races if you travel around the world, especially in the U.S. I’ve been to communities like Florida where all kava bars, they are served in kava bars just like the normal bars that we go to.”

Article continues after advertisement

Traditional methods, including washing kava in rivers and streams, will need to be replaced with modern facilities using safe tap water and audited processing systems to ensure products meet export requirements.

Tunabuna says failure to upgrade could not only limit Fiji’s ability to supply growing markets but also threaten the livelihoods of rural communities who rely on kava farming for income.

The proposed Kava Bill is expected to standardize production, improve quality control, and prepare farmers and processors for expanding demand.

With global interest rising, particularly in the European market, Tunabuna stress that immediate action is needed to avoid missing out on a lucrative international trade opportunity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.