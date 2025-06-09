Fiji must act earlier to prevent child abuse, says DPP prosecutor

Fiji needs to shift its focus from reacting to child abuse to preventing it before harm occurs, according to the Divisional Manager of the Sexual Crimes Unit at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ana Ratukalou.

Ratukalou says prosecutors only become involved at the very end of the system, after police investigations are completed, stressing that stronger and more consistent implementation of existing child protection policies across government agencies is urgently needed.

She says while safeguards already exist within sectors such as education and health, the real challenge lies in whether those measures are properly enforced and followed through.

Ratukalou highlighted cases where school-based education on “good touch and bad touch” played a critical role in helping children recognise abuse and come forward.

She also says the DPP’s office takes active steps to protect child victims during court proceedings by following strict guidelines to avoid re-traumatisation.

Ratukalou adds that while collaboration between government ministries and agencies has improved, more decisive action and consistent implementation are still required to better protect children across the country.

