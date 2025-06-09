Fiji moves to cut dairy imports with new NATI facility

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji is stepping up efforts to reduce its heavy reliance on imported dairy products with the commissioning of a new semi-indoor feed facility at the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute.

The facility was commissioned today by Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna, who says boosting local milk production is critical as Fiji continues to import around 75 percent of its dairy needs.

He adds national demand for milk is estimated at 64.5 million litres annually, while local production remains at about six million litres.

“This gap clearly shows both the challenge before us and the opportunity to grow the dairy industry to the next level.”

Tunabuna describes the semi-indoor feed system as a climate-resilient solution that improves cow welfare, reduces production costs, and increases milk yields, particularly as climate change places growing pressure on farmers.

The Minister also acknowledged the resilience of dairy farmers, noting the industry has survived for more than a century despite major setbacks, including Tuberculosis and Brucellosis outbreaks.

He adds that government support for the dairy sector has steadily increased, rising from $300,000 to $5 million in 2024, with $4 million allocated for the current financial year.

The NATI facility will serve as a training and demonstration centre for farmers and students, promoting modern feeding systems that can help transform Fiji’s dairy industry.

