Fiji marks International Mother Language Day

Fiji has marked International Mother Language Day, highlighting the importance of preserving languages and cultural heritage to strengthen national identity and community unity.

Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services, Penioni Ravunawa, says language is more than communication it carries identity, history, and values.

“Understanding the language, it creates supportive environment and also bring better health outcomes with our patients that we saw in the hospital. Inclusion begins with being heard and being understood.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that speaking to patients in their own language improves trust, understanding, and health outcomes, sharing personal experiences from his work in Labasa.

The event also recognised the ongoing partnership between Fiji and India in promoting language, culture, education, and community development.

Ravunawa called on young people and communities to continue preserving their mother tongues to ensure a resilient, inclusive, and united Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.