Fiji launches programs to modernise agriculture

[Photo: MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE/ FACEBOOK]

The Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna, has launched two new initiatives, the AgriTourism Programme and the Scaling-Up of Agriculture Value-Added Programme —aimed at modernizing the agricultural sector and supporting rural livelihoods.

Speaking at the Nacocolevu Research Station in Sigatoka, Minister Tunabuna said the launch shows that Fiji’s agriculture is moving beyond just primary production.

He adds that the AgriTourism Programme will link agriculture more closely with the tourism industry, one of Fiji’s key economic drivers.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year, consultations with chefs, procurement officers, and distributors on Denarau Island identified challenges in local sourcing, such as seasonality and quality.

To address these, the Ministry is improving processing facilities, strengthening distributors, and setting up commercial Protected Agriculture Farming Systems to ensure year-round production.

The Denarau model will be replicated across other tourism clusters nationwide.

The Agriculture Value-Added Programme responds to gaps highlighted at the 2025 National Women in Agriculture Symposium, including access to mechanization and processing facilities.

The pilot phase will test the programmes, refine implementation, and develop frameworks for expansion across Fiji.

During the launch, selected farmers and agri-entrepreneurs received equipment, tools, and support packages under both programmes.

The Ministry’s long-term goal is to build a modern, diversified, and commercially driven agricultural sector fully integrated with trade and innovation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.