Fiji launches family-centred labour mobility initiative

The first Fiji Family Focus Program has launched to strengthen support for overseas workers and their families, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to safe, family-centered labor mobility.

A collaboration between Fiji, Australia, and the International Organisation for Migration, the initiative focuses on family preparedness, financial literacy, and social well-being.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says the program recognises the sacrifices families make when loved ones work abroad.

“Thousands of Fijians leave home each year to create better futures for their families. This program ensures families are equipped with the financial skills, resilience, and support needed to navigate the challenges of separation while maximising the benefits of overseas employment.”

Singh stresses the importance of budgeting, scam protection, and maintaining violence-free homes, while calling for stronger action to protect youth from drugs.

IOM Chief of Mission Solomon Kantha says the program will initially pilot with 50 workers and their families, providing training in emotional resilience, financial planning, and reintegration.

