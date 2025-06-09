Fiji launched national Assistive technology hub

The National Council for Persons with Disability has launched Fiji’s national assistive technology hub that will help create customized disability mobility services.

This has been a collaboration with the Canadian fund for local initiatives, this includes providing tools such as 3D printing equipment and providing hands on training.

NCPD councilor Nina Tikoivou says, as many times they had to rely on overseas supply on repairing mobility assistance, now the hub fixes that slashing wait times from months to days and cutting costs big time.

“We’ve waited too long for fixes from far away now we’re printing solutions right here, giving our people back their freedom”

Local techs are already printing custom wheelchairs and braces right here in Fiji.

This will help rural communities to get mobility assistance repaired locally and cutting down on costs.

She says they will create custom devices fit local bodies and rugged terrain, rural dwellers skip long trips for repairs, locals get jobs training on 3D tech, and it boosts independence big time letting people work, study, and live freely.

She says, this aligns with UN disability rights

