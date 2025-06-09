Fiji included as US halts immigrant visa processing from 75 countries

Fiji is among 75 countries affected by a new decision by the United States Government to suspend immigrant visa processing, as part of an expanded immigration crackdown under the Donald Trump administration.

The US State Department says it will pause immigrant visa processing from countries whose migrants are considered likely to rely on government welfare support, a status described by officials as becoming a “public charge.”

The suspension takes effect from January 21 and will remain in place indefinitely until US authorities are satisfied that new immigrants will not rely on public assistance.

A State Department statement said the move is aimed at protecting American taxpayers, adding that visa processing will remain paused until safeguards are in place to prevent what it described as the “extraction of wealth from the American people.”

While the full list of affected countries has not been officially published by the US Government, Fiji has been identified among those impacted.

The decision means Fijians seeking permanent residency or immigrant visas to the United States may face delays or be unable to proceed with applications for the time being.

However, the US Government says the pause applies specifically to immigrant visas, not temporary visas such as tourist, student or business travel, although officials have not ruled out further changes.

The Trump administration says it has already revoked more than 100,000 visas and deported more than 600,000 people since returning to office, as it intensifies border and immigration enforcement.

Immigration policy experts in the US have raised concerns that the decision could discourage migrant families from accessing essential services even when legally entitled to them, for fear of affecting their future immigration status.

Research from the Cato Institute in 2025 also found that immigrants, on average, use fewer welfare benefits than native-born Americans, contradicting claims that migrants place a heavier burden on public resources.

There has been no official response yet from the Fijian Government regarding the impact of the suspension on Fijian nationals.

