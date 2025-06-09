Fiji has ample fuel for now says Finance Minister

The government is monitoring Fiji’s fuel supply as tensions in the Middle East raise concerns about global oil shortages.

Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel says Fiji currently has ample fuel stocks, but could not confirm how long supplies will last if the situation worsens.

He was questioned this morning after reports that possible extension of closure of the Strait of Hormuz could disrupt global oil shipments and push up prices.

While Fiji imports fuel from Singapore, the supply chain could still be affected as much of Singapore’s oil is sourced through markets linked to China, which buys significant volumes from Iran.

However, Immanuel says there is no reason for panic.

“We have ample stocks with us but we continue to buy in when there’s a need. There’s a pipeline that we normally look at.”

He says the government will respond if the situation escalates, but for now Fiji’s fuel supply remains stable.

The finance minister also confirmed that the government will review the national budget if global conditions begin to affect the local economy.

