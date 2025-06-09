Fiji eyes multi-sector growth and innovation

Fiji is entering 2026 with rising investor confidence, strong economic fundamentals and renewed partnership between government and the private sector.

This, according to Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel.

He states this partnership aims to accelerate growth and transformation.

The Minister said the government was pro-business and committed to clearing the path for enterprise.

He highlights liquidity above $2.2 billion, foreign reserves near $3.8 billion, expanding private-sector credit and the Reserve Bank’s upgraded 3.4 per cent growth projection for 2025 as signs of a robust economy.

The Minister adds the reform agenda focuses on modernizing systems, simplifying processes and redesigning policies that block growth.

Upgraded Environment Management, Town Planning and Public Health legislation along with digital permitting are key steps in this transformation.

Immanuel said Fiji was prioritising economic diversification.

The government is targeting renewable energy, digital services, agriculture, manufacturing and ultra-premium tourism to reduce reliance on a single sector. Communities across Fiji must become centres of innovation and opportunity.

Investment Fiji CEO Kamal Chetty adds that investor engagement is rising across multiple sectors, including agriculture, BPO, real estate and tourism.

Several multinational projects are set to start in 2025, showing stronger long-term commitments.

FCEF CEO Edward Benard points out that Fiji must pair investor momentum with fair and sustainable labour and employment reforms.

He welcomed the government’s consultations to ensure the reforms are balanced.

Immanuel adds that the government, investors and employers must act together to seize Fiji’s decade of opportunity.

He also emphasises that every business, idea and ambition matters for national transformation.

