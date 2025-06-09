Fiji explores US College links

The government is exploring new international higher education opportunities for Fijian students.

This, according to Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

Radrodro, accompanied by Fiji’s Ambassador to the United States Ratu Ilisoni Vuidreketi, led a delegation from the Ministry of Education to Santa Rosa Junior College in California.

He states the visit supports the Ministry’s goals of expanding access to post-secondary education, developing employable skills and preparing Fijian youth for global learning and career opportunities.

The delegation met with SRJC leaders to discuss programs and support services for international students, including pathways that allow transfers from community college to four-year universities.

Radrodro said the Ministry was focused on ensuring Fijian youth have access to international education, technical and professional skills and opportunities for global exposure.

The college offers associate degrees and certificate programs in areas such as Health Sciences, Business, and Computer Studies and hosts students from over 30 countries.

The delegation toured the campus and interacted with current international student mentors, seeing firsthand SRJC’s inclusive learning environment and strong student support system.

Ratu Ilisoni states such engagements are vital for strengthening ties with international institutions and opening pathways for Fijian students abroad.

Radrodro adds that exposure to global learning environments equips students with skills needed for the modern workforce.

The visit also examined strategies for supporting Fijian students studying overseas, ensuring they receive guidance, mentorship and academic resources to succeed.

