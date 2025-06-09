Fiji expands trash boom network to fight marine litter

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Government is stepping up its fight against marine pollution with eight new trash boom installations to be rolled out across high-risk waterways by early January.

The expanded programme targets urban creeks, rivers and drainage systems that funnel rubbish straight into the ocean, aiming to stop plastics and debris before they reach Fiji’s reefs and coastlines.

The move builds on the success of trash booms at Nabukalou Creek and Bailey Bridge, which have already proven effective in trapping floating waste, especially during heavy rain.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Trash Boom Pacific to support technical assessments, maintenance and future expansion.

Government says more litter hotspots have been identified for 2026, as the programme continues to grow alongside community clean-ups and national waste management efforts.

