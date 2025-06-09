Fiji commemorates World Leprosy Day

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says it is important to remove the stigma associated with Leprosy.

Speaking during the World Leprosy Day celebration in Suva today, Ravunawa stressed that it is important to promote dignity and inclusion for people affected by the disease

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Leprosy is curable, the real challenge is stigma.”

“The stigma is a big fight for these victims. The members of the public need to have some respect and dignity and love and compassion for these patients with Leprosy.”

Ravunawa adds that understanding the disease is key to supporting patients and their families.

“So it is important that we, as members of the public, also learn about the disease, learn about the presentation of the disease, and also try to understand what these individuals are going through and with their family.

For young leprosy survivor Tapu Lupe, the fight against the disease has been both personal and inspiring.

“My experience taught me that leprosy is a treatable illness, but it requires discipline, patience, and support. Although the journey was challenging, I succeeded because of my family and the dedicated doctors and nurses at my hospital.”

In Fiji, five to seven cases of leprosy are diagnosed annually.

